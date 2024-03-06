Zacks Research Weighs in on Blackbaud, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Blackbaud in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Blackbaud’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackbaud’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud Price Performance

BLKB stock opened at $71.84 on Monday. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,394.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Blackbaud by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Blackbaud by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Blackbaud by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

