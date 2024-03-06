Zacks Research Weighs in on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,671,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,681,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $808,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,178 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

