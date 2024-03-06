Zacks Research Comments on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.87. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $19.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2025 earnings at $15.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.00.

NYSE:RS opened at $320.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $333.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,996 shares of company stock worth $26,635,028 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

