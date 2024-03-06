Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $17.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 80.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after buying an additional 140,796 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 94.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 40,194 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

