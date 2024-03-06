Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Given New $51.30 Price Target at HSBC

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HSBC from $66.80 to $51.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

