YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.92

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 758770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.