York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. York Water had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. York Water has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $46.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in York Water by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in York Water by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in York Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in York Water by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

