York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. York Water had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%.
Shares of NASDAQ YORW traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. York Water has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $46.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.
