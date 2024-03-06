Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Gap Down to $18.79

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.79, but opened at $17.17. Xerox shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 857,073 shares changing hands.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

