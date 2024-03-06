Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,442,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981,449 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.61% of Xcel Energy worth $1,455,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.