Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 459 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Worth Venture Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,610,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2,782.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 227,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,698 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $131.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.02. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $145.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 326.32%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

