Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 34,386 Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Worth Venture Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,386 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. 513,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLRB. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Cellectar Biosciences Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

