Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 3,327 Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opera by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Opera by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Opera in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Opera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Opera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Opera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 408,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,000. Opera Limited has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Opera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

About Opera

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.