Worth Venture Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DocGo by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in DocGo by 145.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DocGo by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DCGO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. DocGo Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.94 million, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

