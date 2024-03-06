Worth Venture Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,969 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $36,199.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,816 shares in the company, valued at $320,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

ABEO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 194,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,621. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Abeona Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.