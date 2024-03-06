Worth Venture Partners LLC Raises Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,150 shares of company stock valued at $19,910,506. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TYL traded up $7.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.09. The company had a trading volume of 45,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,331. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.24, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.06 and a 52 week high of $454.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several analysts have commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

