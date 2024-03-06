Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 593,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.13% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. 39,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

