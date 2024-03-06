Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases 700 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,132,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,687.3% during the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 893,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,126,000 after purchasing an additional 843,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,040,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,733,000 after purchasing an additional 321,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NSA traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. 345,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,407. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

