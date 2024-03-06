Worth Venture Partners LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Silicom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 17.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 22.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 14.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SILC shares. TheStreet lowered Silicom from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

NASDAQ SILC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. 6,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,330. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. Silicom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter. Silicom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

