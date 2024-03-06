Worth Venture Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Everspin Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Everspin Technologies were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Everspin Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of MRAM traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. 96,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,062. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $177.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everspin Technologies news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $87,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,625.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,625.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 12,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $104,669.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,557 shares of company stock valued at $572,522 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.