Worth Venture Partners LLC Increases Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.09% of PowerFleet worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 14,257.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the first quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 81.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PWFL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 57,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,739. The company has a market cap of $115.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

