Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE)

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,239 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of KWESST Micro Systems worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KWESST Micro Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWE stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. KWESST Micro Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

KWESST Micro Systems ( NASDAQ:KWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 1,045.44% and a negative return on equity of 289.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KWESST Micro Systems Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

