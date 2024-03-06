Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys 50,598 Shares of Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,598 shares during the period. Transphorm makes up approximately 1.5% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.86% of Transphorm worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGAN. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Transphorm during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Transphorm by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Transphorm by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,443,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 379,560 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transphorm by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 206,965 shares during the period.

Transphorm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. Transphorm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Transphorm ( NASDAQ:TGAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Transphorm had a negative return on equity of 149.03% and a negative net margin of 177.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Transphorm in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Transphorm Profile

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

