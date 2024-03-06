Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Plans $0.25 Interim Dividend

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Worley Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.