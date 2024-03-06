Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.25

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.
Worley Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96.
Worley Company Profile
