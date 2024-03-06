Worldcoin (WLD) Price Tops $6.63

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for about $6.63 or 0.00010061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $978.49 million and approximately $778.42 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,567,669 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 146,462,534.13913536 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 6.83351495 USD and is down -7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $749,016,407.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

