WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.74

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.74 and last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 10970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1,462.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

