WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.34

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 208269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WT

WisdomTree Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at $103,908,000. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in WisdomTree by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,793,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,008,000 after buying an additional 268,277 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $34,737,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WisdomTree by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,710,000 after buying an additional 294,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in WisdomTree by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,897,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after buying an additional 141,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.