WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.28

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.28 and last traded at $105.28, with a volume of 2176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.07.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXJ. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

