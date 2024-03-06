Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.36.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 48,214 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,659 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 644,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $100.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

