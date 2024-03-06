William Blair Weighs in on PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, March 1st. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.00) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTCT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $31.30 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,088.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,797. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $338,088.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

