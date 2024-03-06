William Blair Weighs in on Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.60). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $277.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Jasper Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,145,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,274,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,532,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,188,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.