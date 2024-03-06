William Blair Weighs in on Jamf Holding Corp.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Jamf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jamf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jamf’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Jamf from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Jamf stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Jamf has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Jamf by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after acquiring an additional 462,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,436,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,730,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,221,000 after purchasing an additional 153,849 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jamf by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 265,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,677 shares of company stock valued at $592,290. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

