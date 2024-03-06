William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MLNK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLNK

MeridianLink Price Performance

MeridianLink stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 189,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,987. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.83 and a beta of 0.92.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.61 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MeridianLink will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MeridianLink

In other MeridianLink news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MeridianLink news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,555,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Keenan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,896,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,416,000 after buying an additional 298,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 321,385 shares during the period. Norwood Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 1,159,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,769 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.