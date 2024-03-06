Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 145.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 92,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSR. Truist Financial raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSR

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.