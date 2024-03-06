Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.83

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 385990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Get Western Union alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WU

Western Union Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Western Union by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.