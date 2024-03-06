Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

HYI opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

