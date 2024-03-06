WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

WesBanco has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.86. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WesBanco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 49,420 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 106,474 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 285,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in WesBanco by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

View Our Latest Report on WesBanco

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.