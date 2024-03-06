WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

WesBanco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. WesBanco has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

WesBanco Trading Up 4.3 %

WSBC opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.86. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

