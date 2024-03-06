Wedbush Weighs in on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.00 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

