Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $206.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Waste Management has a one year low of $148.48 and a one year high of $209.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

