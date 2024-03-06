Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Wajax Price Performance

Shares of TSE WJX traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 36,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$688.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$21.63 and a 1 year high of C$34.96.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WJX shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Wajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.