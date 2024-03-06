Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJXGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Wajax Price Performance

Shares of TSE WJX traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 36,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$688.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$21.63 and a 1 year high of C$34.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WJX shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WJX

Wajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Wajax (TSE:WJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.