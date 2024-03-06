Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EDF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,307. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

