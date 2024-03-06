Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE EDF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,307. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.04.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
