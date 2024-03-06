Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans — Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VGI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.54. 29,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,350. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
