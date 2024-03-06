Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans — Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VGI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.54. 29,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,350. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 136.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 78,127 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

