Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares — Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of VGI stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

