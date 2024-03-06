Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares — Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of VGI stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
