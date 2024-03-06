Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE ZTR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. 24,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,397. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.
About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
