Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ZTR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. 24,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,397. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 75,756 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 60,543 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 701,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 680,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

