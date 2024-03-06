Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on March 28th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ACV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 20,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,390. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.