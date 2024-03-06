Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on March 28th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ACV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 20,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,390. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the first quarter worth about $311,000.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

