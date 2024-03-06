Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares — Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,253. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

