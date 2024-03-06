Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Up 0.7 %

NCZ stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 125,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,802. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.