Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.