Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VIAV. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. 3,098,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,769. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,739,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,411,000 after buying an additional 451,354 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after acquiring an additional 506,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,560,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,687 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

